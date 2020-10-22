expand
October 22, 2020

Americus hosts first ever Food Truck Fest

Published 8:57 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

From:  Downtown Americus Mainstreet

On Sunday, October 25th, Americus will hold its first-ever Food Truck Fest. This family-friendly event will run from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 110 N. Hampton St. Bring everyone out for this fun afternoon event!

Eight to 10 Georgia-owned and operated food trucks will provide guests with delicious culinary cuisine. This is an event for all! Sno Cones from Kona Ice of Albany and specialty cupcakes from Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes will be the treat to satisfy every sweet tooth. Barbeque from B’s BBQ and Farmhouse BBQ will provide delicious, Sunday lunch cuisine, while Dragon Cupbop will give the adventurous eaters a chance to try Korean! American-fusion from Booch & Mia’s will be a crowd pleaser for all. These and many more vendors will abound at this weekend’s Food Truck Fest.

Everyone is invited to come experience this exciting new event downtown. The Americus Street Trolley will provide attendees with shuttling services from various parking lots downtown to the event location on North Hampton Street. The trolley will make a continual loop for the duration of the event and is provided by Americus Main Street, free of charge. More information can be found on the Downtown Americus – Main Street Facebook page.

All participants are encouraged to wear face masks while at the event as well as socially distance to ensure their safety and the safety of others. Hand sanitizing stations will be on site. Disposable masks will be offered for attendees who do not have their own.

A special thank you to our sponsors, Georgia Power and the Russ Childers Agency for their support of this event. And a special thank you to the Americus Fire Department, which will be providing first aid services for the fest.

This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of the organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.

