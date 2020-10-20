expand
October 20, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Department search for escaped inmate continues

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Release dated:  October 20, 2020

From:   Col. Eric D. Bryant

On Sunday October 18, 2020 Inmate Charlie Lee Lester, escaped from the Sumter County Jail.  Lester was being held on charges for Rape. Incest, Sodomy, Aggravated Sodomy, Enticing A Child for Indecent Purposes. Lester is a black male, 6’02”, 250 lbs. He is need of a haircut and has a partial beard.  The last known clothing description is black t-shirt with colorful logo and light colored blue jeans and white tennis shoes

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force have been searching Sumter County since the escape and will continue to search until this fugitive is caught and brought to justice.  Authorities are questioning anyone who may have had contact with Lester and anyone who is found to be harboring or assisting Lester, will also be charged and brought to justice. Two individuals have already been arrested and charged for aiding and abetting.  Those individuals are Kenyatta Lester and Michael Wilson of Americus.  Both are currently being held at the Sumter County Jail.

Escaped Sumter County Jail inmate Charlie Lee Lester
Photo by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see an individual matching Lester’s description, do not approach him.  Call the Sheriff’s office @ 229-924-4094 or call 911.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens of Sumter County for their assistance and cooperation in this matter.

