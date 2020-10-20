expand
October 20, 2020

Release from APD: Suspects Arrested in Aggravated Assault 

By admin

Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Release from Americus Police Department dated October 20, 2020

The Americus Police Department has made three arrests in connection with an investigation into a reported aggravated assault, which occurred on October 15, 2020. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 229-924- 3677. Arrested were:  Christopher Devon Lyles, age 18
Charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms), Qatravious Keshon Walker, age 18 Charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms), Demetrius Jaquan Chambliss, age 19 Charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms).

Demetrius Jaquan Chambliss, age 19

Qatravious Keshon Walker Age 18

Christopher Devon Lyles, Age 18

 

 

