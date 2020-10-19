expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2020

Southland Academy senior running back James Griffin rushed for 80 yards on nine carries and scored one rushing touchdown in the Raiders’ 49-18 loss at Southwest Georgia Academy. Photo by Sherri Bass

Raiders fall hard at SGA

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:17 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

DAMASCUS, GA – The Southland Academy Raider football team (SAR) fell behind 14-0 early in the first quarter and could not recover, as the Warriors of Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) took total control of the game from there on out and defeated the Raiders 49-18 on Friday, October 16, in Damascus, GA.

The Warriors added 13 more points in the second quarter before the Raiders were finally able to get on the scoreboard, thanks to a 37-yard field goal by Caleb Law. However, SGA continued to dominate and increased its lead to 35-3 by the end of the third quarter.

Southland Academy senior offensive lineman Collins Bass (58) and junior offensive lineman John Seay (42) act as a blocking tandem.
Photo by Sherri Bass

Fortunately for the Raiders, they were able to mount some scoring drives in the final quarter, as running backs David Dickens and James Griffin each scored a rushing touchdown. Tanner Humphrey was also productive for SAR, as he was able to score on a two-point conversion. Caleb Law was also able to put points on the board for the Raiders by nailing a 37-yard field goal and two extra points.

SAR quarterback Nathan Duke completed five of 11 passes for 87 yards, while Griffin led SAR in rushing with 80 yards on nine carries and a rushing touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Griffin led SAR with eight solo tackles, while Duke tallied five solo tackles and one assisted tackle for a total of six tackles.

Southland Academy senior running back Owen Exley fights for yardage against SGA.
Photo by Sherri Bass

In addition to his success kicking the football, Caleb Law also created a turnover for the Raiders with an interception.

With the loss, the Raiders drop to 0-5 on the season, while the Warriors improve to 5-1.

Up next for SAR is another road game on Friday, October 23. The Raiders will travel to Eatonton, GA to take on the Gators of Gatewood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

More News

Local high school and middle school runners turn in strong performances at Southland Raider Run

Raiders fall hard at SGA

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week

News Main

Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

Local News

Candidates for Chief Magistrate of Sumter County square off at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Chief Magistrate make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

William Reid makes his case for Sumter County Board of Commissioners District 3 Seat at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Tax Commissioner make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club meeting

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff square off at Chamber of Commerce Forum

Local News

Cheokas and Arnett make their case for District 138 Representative at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Republican incumbent Wilkie Smith makes his case to be reelected as County Tax Commissioner at Sumter County Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Logan Harris Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2020 Fund Drive

Local News

SGTC recognizes campus safety officers during National Security Officer Appreciation Week

News Main

City Council holds lengthy Agenda Setting meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech hosts successful blood drive

Local News

Candidates vying to represent Georgia House of Representatives District 138 make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club forum