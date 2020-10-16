String of shootings being investigated.

By: Tracy K. Hall

In what has been described as a drive-by shooting, one man was shot last night on Tom Hill Circle around 11:30PM. He was transported to the ER for a shoulder wound. While not life threatening, treatment lasted until early this morning.

At about 1:30AM this morning two separate reports came in claiming gunshots had damaged residences located on Mayo and Ashby Streets. These were also drive-by in nature.

Major of Investigations, Richard McCorkle reports 2 stolen guns as well as gun casings have been recovered and charges are pending on those offenses. One gun was stolen from Americus and the other from Phoenix, Arizona.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the gunshot victim has not been released.