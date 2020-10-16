expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

String of shootings being investigated.

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 10:49 am Friday, October 16, 2020
By:  Tracy K. Hall
In what has been described as a drive-by shooting, one man was shot last night on Tom Hill Circle around 11:30PM. He was transported to the ER for a shoulder wound. While not life threatening, treatment lasted until early this morning.
At about 1:30AM this morning two separate reports came in claiming gunshots had damaged residences located on Mayo and Ashby Streets. These were also drive-by in nature.
Major of Investigations, Richard McCorkle reports 2 stolen guns as well as gun casings have been recovered and charges are pending on those offenses. One gun was stolen from Americus and the other from Phoenix, Arizona.
The investigation is ongoing and the name of the gunshot victim has not been released.

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week

News Main

Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

Local News

Candidates for Chief Magistrate of Sumter County square off at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Chief Magistrate make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

William Reid makes his case for Sumter County Board of Commissioners District 3 Seat at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Tax Commissioner make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club meeting

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff square off at Chamber of Commerce Forum

Local News

Cheokas and Arnett make their case for District 138 Representative at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Republican incumbent Wilkie Smith makes his case to be reelected as County Tax Commissioner at Sumter County Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Logan Harris Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2020 Fund Drive

Local News

SGTC recognizes campus safety officers during National Security Officer Appreciation Week

News Main

City Council holds lengthy Agenda Setting meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech hosts successful blood drive

Local News

Candidates vying to represent Georgia House of Representatives District 138 make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

News Main

Drug Trafficking arrest by Americus Police Department

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves revised bid evaluation procedures

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors