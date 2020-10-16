expand
October 16, 2020

Pete Smith: October 14, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 8:08 am Friday, October 16, 2020

Pete Smith age 72 of Americus, GA passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital in Eastman, GA.  Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Americus-Sumter High School Alton Shell Stadium at 2:00 P.M.  Rev. Hugh DeLoach and Rev. Bud Womack will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pete Smith was born January 8, 1948 in Americus, GA. He was the son of the late Morris Broughton Smith and the late Evelyn Jennings Smith. Pete graduated from Americus Highschool. He served in the United States Army Reserves. Pete was a State Trooper with the Georgia State Patrol for 32 years. He retired a Master Trooper in the Safety Education Division of the Georgia State Patrol. After retirement he was elected Sumter County Sheriff and served Sumter County for the past 16 years. He was a member of the Georgia Sheriff Association, a member of the Board of Directors and past President of the Georgia Sheriffs Youth Home. He was appointed by the Governor to serve as a member of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. He enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting and fishing with family and friends. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many people of Sumter County and people all over Georgia.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy Carol Robinson Smith, three daughters, Hope Deriso (Don) of Americus, Kerri Ewing (Bo) of Americus, Amy Davis of Eastman and five grandchildren, Chandler Davis, Morgan Deriso, Macie Deriso, Savannah Grace Ewing and Sawyer Ewing. Two sisters-in-law Willene Smith, Diane Jenkins and a brother and sister-in-law James Robinson and wife Verlyn. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his brother Morris Smith.

The family request memorial contributions be made to the Georgia Sheriffs Youth Home Foundation 3000 Hwy 42 North McDonough, GA 30253.

To sign the online guestbook and share your condolences to the family, visit

aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

