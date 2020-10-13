Ross scores three touchdowns to lead Wildcats to shutout win over Greenville

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – Schley County senior running back Zamon Ross ran for two touchdowns and caught another one to lead the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) to a 28-0 victory over Greenville on Friday, October 9, at Schley County High School.

Ross rushed for 152 yards on 12 carries with a 12.7 yards per carry average. Senior running back Luke Renfroe also had a strong game on the ground, as he rushed for 56 yards on 12 carries with a 4.7 yards per carry average.

The Wildcats began the scoring in the first quarter, as they were able to move the ball down inside the five-yard line. Then Ross was able to score his first touchdown of the game from one yard out. Senior Aaron Pinkard’s extra point was good and SCHS enjoyed an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Ross scored his second touchdown on a 29-yard run. Pinkard’s extra point attempt was no good, but the Wildcats had doubled their lead to 13-0. Later on in the second quarter, sophomore Malachi Banks scored a touchdown on a 27-yard run. This time, SCHS decided to go for two and Ross was able to score the two-point conversion to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead.

The Wildcats added the finishing touch to their shutout victory when freshman quarterback Jay Kanazawa threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Ross. Pinkard’s extra point was good and the Wildcats went on to win 28-0.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior outside linebacker Tyler Vickery was able to record a sack for a 12-yard loss and senior defensive tackle Zavian Solomon also recorded a sack, this one for an eight-yard loss.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 3-2 on the season, while Greenville falls to 1-4.

The Wildcats will have this Friday off, but they will be preparing for another important Region 5 contest at Macon County on Friday, October 23. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.