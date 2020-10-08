expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

Schley County pitcher Perri DeVane in action against Wilcox County. Photo by Sheila DeVane

Rough day at Wilcox County for Lady Wildcats

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:01 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

ROCHELLE, GA – Coming into its game at Wilcox County (WC) on Wednesday, October 7, the Schley County Lady Wildcats softball team (SCHS) was on a roll, having won five straight games. However, that winning streak came to an abrupt end, as the Lady Patriots defeated SCHS in dominating fashion by the score of 11-1 at Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, GA.

WC out hit the Lady Wildcats 11-6 and also took advantage of three errors committed by SCHS.

Down 5-0 in the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Wildcats had the bases loaded with two outs and an opportunity to cut into the WC lead. However, SCHS was only able to score one run on a wild pitch and Hannah Crawford grounded out to end the threat.

The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, a pitch from SCHS starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau hit Destiny Tisdol. Carlee Walls then reached on a fielder’s choice and Barineau walked Bailee Barnard to load the bases with nobody out. Mayghan Hanner then drove in the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice and Sara Ann Nutt reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Kaleigh Walls completed the WC scoring in the inning by knocking in a run on an RBI single.

Over the next two innings, the Lady Wildcats struggled offensively, as they went scoreless and were only able to muster two hits. On the other hand, the Lady Patriots scored two more runs in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 5-0.

Schley County right fielder Berkley Goodin makes a catch in the outfield against Wilcox County.
Photo by Sheila DeVane

While the Lady Wildcats were able to score a run in the top of the fourth, the Lady Patriots were able to put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fourth by scoring six runs on six hits, three walks and an error.

For the game, the Lady Wildcats scored one run on six hits and committed three errors, while WC scored 11 runs on 11 hits and committed no errors.

Perri DeVane, Zoe Molina, Landry Whaley, Berkley Goodin, Maddie Walker and Darden Campbell each had one hit in this game for SCHS.

Schley County shortstop Hannah Crawford tries to make contact.
Photo by Sheila DeVane

Barineau started in the circle for the Lady Wildcats. She pitched three innings and gave up 10 runs on eight hits and walked three batters. DeVane came on in relief of Barineau and gave up one run on three hits, walked one batter and struck out another.

Kaleigh Walls led the Lady Patriots offensively by going 3 for 3 at the plate with three singles and two RBIs.

With the loss, the Lady Wildcats drop to 11-9 on the season, while WC improves to 11-6.

SCHS will try to bounce back from the setback at WC when they travel to Columbus on Thursday, October 8, to take on Brookstone. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Local News

Cheokas and Arnett make their case for District 138 Representative at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Republican incumbent Wilkie Smith makes his case to be reelected as County Tax Commissioner at Sumter County Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Logan Harris Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2020 Fund Drive

Local News

SGTC recognizes campus safety officers during National Security Officer Appreciation Week

News Main

City Council holds lengthy Agenda Setting meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech hosts successful blood drive

Local News

Candidates vying to represent Georgia House of Representatives District 138 make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

News Main

Drug Trafficking arrest by Americus Police Department

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves revised bid evaluation procedures

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting