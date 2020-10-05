expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

Southland Academy junior defensive back Landon Griffin makes a tackle in the Raiders’ game at Westfield. Photo by Sherri Bass

Raiders lose hard-fought contest at Westfield

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:21 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

PERRY – The Southland Academy Raider football team (SAR) travelled up to Perry on Friday, October 2, in search of its first win of the season against Westfield (WS). However, in spite of SAR running back Owen Exley’s two rushing touchdowns and the Raider defense forcing three turnovers on fumbles, the Hornets were still able to come out on top 21-14 and hand SAR its fourth straight loss.

With the loss, the Raiders drop to 0-4 on the season.

“Our kids played their hearts out.  We made some solid adjustments during the game.  Westfield is very well coached and very solid in every aspect of the game,” said SAR Head Coach Rod Murray. “We are not hanging our heads because we feel like we gave it our best shot.  We will continue to work and improve each day.  Just like life, football isn’t easy. It has to be earned consistently with hard work and great energy.”

Things started out well for the Raiders early in the game. With 2:40 to go in the first quarter, SAR completed an eight-play, 80-yard drive with the first of Exley’s two touchdowns. The extra point by Caleb Law was good and SAR enjoyed a 7-0 lead.

However, the Hornets responded with a rushing touchdown with three minutes to go before halftime. Their extra point attempt was good and the score was tied 7-7 at the half.

Southland Academy junior running back Greer Hagerson fights for yardage against Westfield.
Photo by Sherri Bass

The Hornets took the lead on a rushing touchdown with seven minutes to go in the third quarter, but almost two minutes later, Exley scored the second of his two touchdowns for the Raiders. Law’s extra point attempt was good and the game was tied at 14-14.

However, WS responded in kind. With 11 minutes to go in the game, the Hornets were able to move the ball down into SAR territory and score another rushing touchdown. The extra point try was good and the Hornets went on to defeat SAR 21-14.

SAR quarterback Nathan Duke completed two of 11 passes for 25 yards and threw one interception. The Raiders, who are primarily a run-first team, gained most of their yards on the ground. Exley led the SAR rushing attack with 12 carries for 67 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The leading receiver for the Raiders was James Griffin, who caught one pass for 36 yards.

Southland Academy senior line backer James Griffin is in position to make a tackle.
Photo by Sherri Bass

On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders were able to force the Hornets into committing three turnovers on fumbles. Colman Fort led the Raiders with 17 tackles and Griffin tallied 15 tackles on the night for SAR.

The Raiders were supposed to host Edmund Burke Academy for Homecoming this Friday, October 9, but due to COVID-19 issues at EBA, SAR will be off this weekend and that game has been rescheduled for Friday, October 30. SAR’s next game will be on Friday, October 23, at the Gatewood School in Eatonton, GA. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

Local News

Logan Harris Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2020 Fund Drive

Local News

SGTC recognizes campus safety officers during National Security Officer Appreciation Week

News Main

City Council holds lengthy Agenda Setting meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech hosts successful blood drive

Local News

Candidates vying to represent Georgia House of Representatives District 138 make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

News Main

Drug Trafficking arrest by Americus Police Department

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves revised bid evaluation procedures

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation