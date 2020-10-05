expand
October 5, 2020

Mrs. Mary Waddell: October 2, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 8:21 am Monday, October 5, 2020

Mrs. Mary Waddell age 80, of Americus passed away Friday, October 02, 2020 at Perfect Care in Americus. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Steve Golden and Rev. Brad Gleeson will officiate. Friends are welcome to visit the family at the home of Mark and Crystal Waddell 818 South Lee Street.

Mary McCrary Waddell was born March 16, 1940 in TyTy, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Walter Lynwood McCrary and the late Sally Angeline Fowler McCrary. Mrs. Waddell was a homemaker, a self-employed seamstress and the owner of Ice Cream World formally in Americus. She was a charter member of Life Point Church and attended Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Goodin of Butler and two sons and daughters-in-law, John Waddell and Jeanna of Omega, GA and Mark Waddell and Crystal of Americus, a son-in-law Mike Hardester, and a brother and sister-in-law, Nathan McCrary and Jean of Severn, Maryland. Eleven Grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa Scott (Chris), Chris Goodin (Tiffany), Travis Goodin (Holly), Michael Hardester (Laura), Jenny Gleeson (Brad), Anna Weldon, Isabella Waddell, Macy Weldon, Mallory Jane Waddell, Gage Waddell and Mary-Margaret Waddell. Ten great grandchildren also survive, as well as special friends Elaine Borders and Everett Byrd.

Mrs. Waddell was preceded in death by her husband Buford Earl Waddell, a daughter Jane Hardester and a brother Gene McCrary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church 846 Lane Store Road Americus, Ga. 31709. To sign the online guestbook and share your condolences to the family, visit aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

