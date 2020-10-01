expand
October 1, 2020

Sumter Cycling presents the Carter Butts Memorial Bicycle Ride to take place on Saturday, October 17, in Lumpkin, GA. Photo by Sumter Cycling

Sumter Cycling presents Lumpkin Bike Ride

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:38 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The annual Carter Butts Memorial Bicycle Ride is on Saturday, October 17, in Lumpkin, GA. Though without the usual Fair on the Square, the bicycle ride will proceed with 20, 50, and 62-mile route options.  Event t-shirts will be provided (guaranteed if registered by October 1), as well as SAG support, bbq lunch, and adult beverages.

Those who wish to participate can register, find route maps and safety protocols for COVID and more information at carterbuttsbiketrail.com. The registration fee is $35 (or $30 if you register by October 1).  As a special offer to Sumter Cycling members, the first 10 registrants who use promo code SUMTERCYCLING by October 1 will get an additional $5 discount.  Proceeds benefit the Lumpkin Historical Commission.

