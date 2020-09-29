expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

SGTC Crisp County Center Student of Excellence overall winner Logan Harris (left) and nominees (top row) Tamiya Blanks, Mary-Margaret Shedd, Rose Keen, (bottom row) Tanesha Lewis, and Raja Buckholts. Photo by Su Ann Bird

Logan Harris Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

By Patrick Peacock

 

CORDELE. GA – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Crisp County Center in Cordele recently recognized several students for outstanding work in their respective programs. Logan Harris of Cordele, a Computer Information Systems (CIS) student, was named the overall September 2020 Student of Excellence for the SGTC Crisp County Center.

Harris was nominated by SGTC CIS instructor Randall Greene. “Logan is a hard-working student and positive representative for SGTC,” said Greene.

In accepting the honor, Harris said “I am proud to be nominated and to represent my fellow students. I want to thank Mr. Greene, Mrs. Jolly, Mrs. Bloodworth and all the other teachers and staff at South Georgia Tech.”

As the overall Student of Excellence for September, Harris received a commemorative plaque and a $50 check from SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. In addition to the plaque and the monetary reward for winning, Harris received a congratulatory letter from SGTC president Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. His name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

Twice during each semester, instructors in different program areas on the Cordele campus nominate one student from their program who has exhibited high standards academically, socially and professionally. After nominations are submitted, a committee of SGTC staff members use a point system to determine the winner. Points are awarded for GPA, work ethics, involvement in student organizations and other factors.

Other nominees for the award were: Tamiya Blanks of Cordele, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Lisa Penton; Mary-Margaret Shedd of Rochelle, Marketing Management, nominated by Karen Bloodworth; Rose Keen of Warwick, Accounting, nominated by Karen Bloodworth; Tanesha Lewis of Cordele, Business Technology, nominated by Teresa Jolly; and Raja Buckholts of Vienna, Criminal Justice, nominated by Wanda Bishop.

SGTC offers over 200 diplomas, degrees, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of programs plus many opportunities to get involved in campus life beyond the classroom.

Enrollment is open now for the eight-week Fall mini-mester that begins October 13 and ends December 10. Visit southgatech.edu and apply today.

 

Local News

Logan Harris Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2020 Fund Drive

Local News

SGTC recognizes campus safety officers during National Security Officer Appreciation Week

News Main

City Council holds lengthy Agenda Setting meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech hosts successful blood drive

Local News

Candidates vying to represent Georgia House of Representatives District 138 make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

News Main

Drug Trafficking arrest by Americus Police Department

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves revised bid evaluation procedures

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation