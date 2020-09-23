expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Southland Academy starting pitcher Sara Beth Storey struck out five batters in the Lady Raiders’ 5-1 victory over Valwood. ATR Archive

Three-run third inning propels Lady Raiders to victory at Valwood

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SA) won their second straight game on Tuesday, September 22, when they traveled down to Valdosta and defeated the Lady Valiants of Valwood (VS) by the score of 5-1.

The key turning point of the game came in the top of the third inning.

With the Lady Raiders leading 1-0, SA scored three runs in the third on RBI doubles from Holly McCain and Katie Rogers and an RBI single by Reese Roland.

VS scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning when Mary Clare Martin reached on an error, which allowed Ranada Vinson to come all the way around from first to score. However, that would be the only run of the game allowed by the Lady Raiders.

In the top of the fifth inning, SA added its final insurance run. McCain led off the inning with a single and Rogers reached on an error. That put runners at the corners for the Lady Raiders with nobody out.

Roland followed that up with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring McCain from third and giving SA a 5-1 lead. Those five runs would be all the Lady Raiders would need.

Southland Academy catcher Katie Rogers belted an RBI double in the top of the third inning to help lead the Lady Raiders to a 5-1 victory over Valwood.
ATR Archive

The Lady Valiants created a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs, Lexi Williams belted a triple to left field. However, SA starting pitcher Sara Beth Storey was able to strike out Hannah Smith to end the threat.

Neither team could score any more runs in the seventh inning and in the bottom of the seventh, Storey was able to retire in order all three VS batters to secure the win for the Lady Raiders.

McCain led the SA offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a single, two runs scored and two RBIs. Brookland Weaver also had a multi-hit performance by going 2 for 4 with two singles.

Storey pitched the entire game for the Lady Raiders. She gave up one run on five hits, walked one batter and struck out five.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 6-7 on the year, while VS drops to 5-3.

Up next for SA is a home contest against Terrell Academy on Thursday, September 24. The last time these two teams met in Dawson back on Tuesday, September 1, the Lady Raiders scored a decisive 10-2 victory. First pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Local News

SGTC recognizes campus safety officers during National Security Officer Appreciation Week

News Main

City Council holds lengthy Agenda Setting meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech hosts successful blood drive

Local News

Candidates vying to represent Georgia House of Representatives District 138 make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

News Main

Drug Trafficking arrest by Americus Police Department

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves revised bid evaluation procedures

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program