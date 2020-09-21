expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Reverend John Paul Dent: September 18, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 9:52 am Monday, September 21, 2020

Reverend John Paul Dent, age 73 of Americus GA, passed away Friday September 18, 2020.  Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 graveside at Evergreen Cemetery in Cordele. Rev. James Burke, Rev. Thomas Derryberry and Rev. Marion Atkinson will officiate. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 20th from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services. The following gentleman will be recognized as honorary pallbearers Briggs Arrington, Jim O’Neal, Samuel Cover and the men of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

 

John Paul Dent was born August 14, 1947 in Ideal, Georgia. He was the son of the late Mack Frederick Dent and the late Mamie Lucy Parks Dent. Mr. Dent graduated from Tennessee Temple University in 1979 with a degree in Theology. He Pastored Lighthouse Baptist Church in Americus for thirty-five years. Mr. Dent was a Godly man. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He instilled the importance of knowing Jesus Christ as your personal savior to his family and church congregation.

 

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David Dent and Tonya of Americus. A daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Hall and Lee of Baconton, GA. One sister and brother-in-law Carolyn O’Neal and Jim of San Antonio, TX and a brother and sister-in-law, Fred Dent and Faye of Sylvester, GA. Three grandchildren Abigail Dent, Alli Dent and Madison Ebbers survive.

 

Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church P.O. Box 235 Americus, Ga. 31719 or to Still Water Boarding School 119001 Road 505 Union, MS 39365.

 

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com.

Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

Local News

Candidates vying to represent Georgia House of Representatives District 138 make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

News Main

Drug Trafficking arrest by Americus Police Department

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves revised bid evaluation procedures

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program

Local News

South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

Local News

SGTC Instructor of Year Dorothea McKenzie selected as TCSG Regional Winner

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves the establishment of fire fees on solar farms