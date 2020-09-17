Tony Davis: September 17, 2020

expand
September 17, 2020

Tony Davis, age 73, of Leslie, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 peacefully at home. Mr. Davis
was born September 23, 1946, to the late Ethredge Jackson and Addie Mae Davis. Mr. Davis retired from
Proctor and Gamble. He was Baptist by faith. He was a family man, who always put them first in
everything he did.
All services will be private.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years JoAnn Davis of Leslie; son Justin Davis of Newton; daughter Melissa
Watson of Newton; stepson William Andrew St. John and his wife Rhonda of Leslie; stepdaughter Kari
Cohen of Mobile, AL.; also surviving are his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice 700
Brookstone Centre Pkwy # 100 Columbus, GA. 31904
You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting
www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

