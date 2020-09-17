expand
September 17, 2020

South Georgia Tech will be closed today, September 17

South Georgia Technical College closing Thursday due to weather concerns

By admin

Published 8:05 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford has made the decision to close South Georgia Technical College and its satellite locations on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. and all day Thursday, September 17th due to weather concerns relating to Hurricane Sally.

South Georgia Tech is scheduled to reopen on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at its normal time, weather permitting.  President Watford encourages all students, faculty, and staff to exercise extreme caution during the Hurricane storm advisory period and pay close attention to local updates and heed all official guidance.

