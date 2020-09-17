expand
September 17, 2020

CVS Health to open COVID-19 Test Site in Americus

Published 10:06 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

CVS Health plans to double its number of COVID-19 drive-thru test sites by adding more than 2,000 sites across the country. The new locations, which come as public health officials warn of a second wave this fall, will open over the next several weeks. 18 sites will open in Georgia on Friday, September 18, bringing the total number of CVS Health COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Georgia to 146.

The new site in Americus is at the following location: CVS Pharmacy, 1036 East Forsyth Street, Americus, GA 31709

Today’s announcement follows CVS Health’s recent announcement that children age 12 years and older are now eligible for testing at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing locations across the country. Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within 2 – 3 days.

  • Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
  • Minors ages 12 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru sites.
  • A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
  • Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

