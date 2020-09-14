expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Troy Lee Simmons: September 5, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 10:48 am Monday, September 14, 2020

Troy Lee Simmons, Jr. 93, passed away September 5, 2020 at his home in Defuniak Springs, FL. Troy was born March 21, 1927 in Americus, GA to the late Lockie Mae Mofffat Simmons and the late Troy Lee Simmons, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Virginia Mae Wall and Mattie Keith Nesbitt; nephews Lee Wall and Charner Wall; and great nephew John Wall. Troy grew up in Americus, GA. While attending Americus Highschool he was a member of the 1944 State Championship football team. After graduation, he served in the US Army and is a World War II Veteran.  After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he attended Georgia Southwestern College, transferred to the University of Georgia earning his Forestry Degree in 1952. He was a lifelong Bulldog fan, enjoyed going to many games, and traveling with the University Alumni.

After graduating from college, Troy went to work in real estate and for the Firestone Rubber Company where he spent 15 years in Liberia, West Africa. He eventually moved to Dothan, AL with a residence also in Defuniak Springs, FL. Troy started Back Forty Land and Timber Company and later moved his permanent residence to Defuniak Springs where he continued in the timber business until his retirement.

Troy loved life and was loved by many. He was always positive and interested in his family and his numerous friends; never missing being a jokester and bringing smiles to many faces. He will be sorely missed. Leaved to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Janice Hodges, her daughter Amanda (James) Adams, grandchildren Tyger Adams and Chelsea (Brut) Campbell-Work,  great grandchildren Catherine-James and Bethany Gail, nephews Danny Wall (Brenda Gail) and Jerry Nesbitt (Judi), nieces-in- law Betty Jo Wall and Allethea Wall, great nephews Clate Wall (Courtney) and Rome Nesbitt, and great nieces Mary Wall, Susan Snyder (Cliff), Laura Lee Gilbert (Wade), Hayes Callahan, Mandy Nesbitt, Julie-Wall Smith (Kenny), and 13 great-great nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Troy’s life was held September 9, 2020 in Defuniak Springs, FL. Donations in memory of Troy may be made to The Alabama Forestry Association Log a Load for Kid Foundation, Inc, 555 Alabama Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program

Local News

South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

Local News

SGTC Instructor of Year Dorothea McKenzie selected as TCSG Regional Winner

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves the establishment of fire fees on solar farms

Local News

Americus City Council holds discussion on several items of interest

education

Sumter County Board of Education new district maps and election information

Local news

Macon County and South Georgia Tech educators team up to help students