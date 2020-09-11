expand
September 11, 2020

Robert Alexander Scott

GBI Arrests Former Law Enforcement Officer for Child Molestation

By admin

Published 1:59 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Andersonville, GA (September 11, 2020) – On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the GBI arrested Robert Alexander Scott, 69, of Andersonville, Sumter County, GA, and charged him with two counts of sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Sumter County.

On March 13, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of child molestation by Scott. Scott is a former law enforcement officer and has worked for several agencies in the southwest Georgia area. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Special Agent Samantha Fort at the GBI Americus office at 229-931-2429.

Americus Times-Recorder will update this story as more information becomes available.

