expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Carrie Anne Williams: September 8, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 11:52 am Friday, September 11, 2020

Carrie Anne Williams, age 46, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home in Americus, Georgia.  She was a beloved granddaughter, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, and friend, and will be dearly missed.

Carrie was born March 7, 1974, in Dublin, Georgia.  She grew up in Americus, went to Americus High School, took flight lessons at Souther Field, and worked with her father at his company, Souther Field Aviation, Inc.  More recently, she was employed with Kroger in Waycross and Augusta.  She studied Cosmetology at South Georgia Technical College and East Central Technical College, later majoring in Accounting at South Georgia Technical College.  She also attended Darton State College and Georgia Southwestern State University.

Carrie will be remembered for her love of people and dogs, her intelligence, quick wit and fun-loving nature, passion for cooking, especially for parties and gatherings, and her tenacious spirit.  Besides her immediate family, a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends will forever cherish their best memories of her.

Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Williams, of Americus.  She is survived by her grandmother, Christine Howell of Dublin; her mother, Crystal Monds Willis, and step-father, John Willis, of Grovetown; her younger sister, Laura Ormes, of Bogart, Georgia; brother-in-law Jeremiah Ormes; her niece and nephew, Isabella and Hudson Ormes; and her boyfriend Kevin Bellamy, of Americus.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public memorial service at this time, but please visit or share a memory at the online Tribute Wall of Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), or a local Food Bank.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

education

Georgia identifies tests to be eliminated in response to SB 367, aligning state testing requirements to the federal minimum

Local News

County Board of Commissioners not happy with SOWEAG Fair being in Americus

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program

Local News

South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

Local News

SGTC Instructor of Year Dorothea McKenzie selected as TCSG Regional Winner

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves the establishment of fire fees on solar farms

Local News

Americus City Council holds discussion on several items of interest

education

Sumter County Board of Education new district maps and election information

Local news

Macon County and South Georgia Tech educators team up to help students