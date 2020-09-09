expand
September 10, 2020

Georgia Southwestern State University will be holding its Hurricanes Kickoff Celebration on Thursday, September 17. Photo by GSW

GSW Hurricanes Kickoff Celebration to be held September 17

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

AMERICUS – Everyone is invited to the Hurricanes Kickoff Celebration, which will take place on Thursday, September 17, on the Georgia Southwestern State University campus.

It’ll be an evening of fun with a carnival feel that will culminate with an amazing fireworks show.

There will be free activities for kids of all ages spaced across multiple fields starting at 6:30 p.m., along with the opportunity to learn more about and join Canes 360. This event is open to the public.

Please note that the street between the GSW soccer & softball complexes will be closed (from the intersection at Anthony Drive down to Felder Street). For those driving in, parking options will be the Storm Dome and the lot behind the Carter I and Carter II buildings.

We will continue to follow the University’s safety guidelines for this event regarding social distancing and mask wearing while offering hand-sanitizing stations.

