expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2020

Sumter Cycling is giving away free hummus and fries from the Euro City Mediterranean Grill to those who ride their bicycles to the restaurant anytime between Tuesday, September 8 and Saturday, September 12. Photo by Sumter Cycling

Sumter Cycling to give away free hummus and fries

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging to ride bikes, Sumter Cycling is encouraging bike riders to do just hat by inviting them to ride to the Euro City Mediterranean Grill between Tuesday, September 8 and Saturday, September 12.

Those who decide to do so will be treated to free hummus and fries, courtesy of Sumter Cycling (Limit one redemption per person in that time frame).

For more safety information, USA Cycling provides guidance on safe bicycling protocols during the COVID-10 pandemic.

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff make their cases at Kiwanis Club meeting

Local news

Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local news

SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

Local News

SC Board of Elections decides to uphold earlier decision to disqualify Dr. Michael Busman from running for District 6 seat

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program

Local News

South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

Local News

SGTC Instructor of Year Dorothea McKenzie selected as TCSG Regional Winner

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves the establishment of fire fees on solar farms

Local News

Americus City Council holds discussion on several items of interest

education

Sumter County Board of Education new district maps and election information

Local news

Macon County and South Georgia Tech educators team up to help students

Local News

Think you can’t afford college? Think again! SGTC can help

Local News

Stewart Houston awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Phil Jones – Alfred “Foots” Harris scholarship

Local News

Sumter County BOC approves the acceptance of CARES Act Phase 1 grant funding