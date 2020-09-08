expand
September 8, 2020

Mrs. Evelyn Louise Yon Andrews Wages: September 6, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 10:11 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Mrs. Evelyn Louise Yon Andrews Wages, age 94, of Americus, died at Perfect Care on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Mrs. Wages was born November 23, 1925, in Cottondale FL, the daughter of the late Henry Napoleon Yon and the late Millie Mandy Broom Yon. Mrs. Wages was a bookkeeper for Sheffield Hardware for many years until she and her husband opened a business in Americus, Wages Office Equipment. Mrs. Wages was an avid bowler whose team was league champion for several years and was even featured on the national television show, “Real People”. She loved animals, reading and playing cards, and was a garden club member and a member of First United Methodist Church of Americus.

Graveside Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Oak Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Ben and Michelle Andrews following the service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sumter Humane Society, 108 Industrial Blvd, Americus, GA 31719, or to the Perfect Care Remembrance and Care Fund, 114 Sullivan Dr, Americus, GA 31709. The family would like to thank the staff of Perfect Care, Dr. Michael Raines and Dr. David Campbell for their devotion and care.

Mrs. Wages is survived by one son, Dr. Ben C. Andrews, Jr. (Michelle Gatian Andrews), of Americus, Two sisters, Betty Yon Finch, of Cottondale FL, and Peggy Yon Mills, of Alford, FL, two grandchildren, Ben C. Andrews, III (Casey Register) and Michelle Andrews Parker (Emory “Tripp” Parker, III), and one honorary step-son, H.A. Berthelot, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wages was preceded in death by two husbands, Ben C. Andrews, Sr., whom she was married to from 1949-1961, and Bill Wages, whom she was married to from 1966-2000. She was also preceded by her sister Bernice Yon Barnes, brothers Huston Yon and Hilton Yon, sisters-in-law Miss Rossie Andrews, Edna Andrews, Jeanette Yon, Oleta Monts and Sybil Beeghly, brothers-in-law Malcolm Andrews, Rev. Edward Barnes, Ross Finch, Dewey Mills, Jody Monts and Jack Beeghly, nephew Rev. David Andrews and nieces Elizabeth Mills Tipton and Gail Carter Spaay.

 

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

 

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arranngements.

 

