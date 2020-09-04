expand
September 4, 2020

Schley County first baseman Zoe Molina connects for a double. Molina belted three doubles and a single, scored three runs and drove in three RBIs to help lead the Lady Wildcats to a 17-1 shellacking of Chattahoochee County. Photo by Sheila DeVane

Lady Wildcats clobber Chattahoochee County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:08 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

CUSSETA, GA – After two tough losses to Hawkinsville and Marion County by the same score of 6-4 during the week, the Schley County Lady Wildcat softball team took out its frustration on Chattahoochee County, clobbering the Lady Panthers 17-1 on Thursday, September 3, at Chattahoochee County High School.

The Lady Wildcats scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and took control from there on out. They pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of eight errors committed by the Lady Panthers.

Schley County shortstop Destiny LeCroy catches a fly ball in the game against Chattahoochee County.
Photo by Sheila DeVane

SCHS first baseman Zoe Molina led the charge by going 3 for 4 at the plate with three doubles, a single, three runs scored and two RBIs. Left fielder Madison Walker also went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and a single, along with three RBIs and two runs scored. The Lady Wildcats also got hits from Perri DeVane, Ashlyn Childs, Mackenzie Pugh, Landry Whaley, Berkley Goodin, Darden Campbell, Hannah Crawford and Rene Rix.

Makena Wurtz started in the circle for the Lady Wildcats and pitched two innings, giving up no runs or hits and striking out one batter. Hannah Crawford came on in relief of Wurtz and pitched two innings. She gave up one run on one hit, walked two and struck out two.

Schley County pitcher Hannah Crawford makes a throw to first base for an out. Crawford gave up one run on one hit, walked two batters and struck out two in two innings of relief work against Chattahoochee County.
Photo by Sheila DeVane

Lindsey Woody was the final pitcher used for SCHS. In one inning of work, Woody gave up no runs or hits and walked one batter. Between the three Lady Wildcat pitchers, CCHS could only muster one run on one hit throughout the game.

With the win, the Lady Wildcats improve to 4-6 on the season. They will try to put together a winning streak when they travel up to Butler to take on Taylor County on Thursday, September 10. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

 

 

 

