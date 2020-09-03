SGTC Career Services conducts resume workshop for electrical line worker class

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – Americus, GA – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Director of Career Services Cynthia Carter recently conducted a mini workshop with the Electrical Line Worker class on the importance of a well-written resume.

Carter shared the best practices for resume writing, tips on how to get and keep a job, helpful hints for completing a job application and the vital importance of work ethics, soft skills, and hard skills that employers require.

In addition to the recent resume workshop, Electrical Line Worker students will also participate in mock interviews with Carter and SGTC Director of Business and Industry Services Paul Farr.

“In the Career Services department at SGTC, we support students in all stages of the job search process,” Carter said. “Even though many classes are now taught virtually, that doesn’t change our mission.”