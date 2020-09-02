expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2020

Southland Academy starting pitcher Sarah Beth Storey went 2 for 4 with two doubles and drove in five RBIs in the Lady Raiders’ 10-2 victory at Terrell Academy. ATR Archive

Storey drives in five RBIs to lead Lady Raiders past Terrell Academy

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:14 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

DAWSON, GA – Southland Academy (SA) starting pitcher Sarah Beth Storey drove in five runs on two two-run doubles and a single to help lead the SA Lady Raiders Softball Team to a 10-2 victory over Terrell Academy (TA) on Tuesday, September 2, at the TA softball complex.

With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, Storey belted a double to left field, allowing Jadie Burrell and Morgan Minick to score and giving SA a 5-0 lead.

Storey struck again in the top of the fifth inning. With runners on first and second and one out, she knocked in two more runs on a double to center field, giving the Lady Raiders a 10-0 lead.

The Lady Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all they could muster against the Lady Raiders.

Storey went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBI doubles and an RBI single on the day.

In addition to Storey, Jadie Burrell went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Landry Hart went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Both Brookland and Morgan Weaver each went 1 for 2, with Brookland driving in two runs and Morgan scoring one.

In addition to dominating at the plate, Storey also dominated in the circle. She pitched all five innings, giving up two runs on two hits, walking four and striking out three.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 4-4 overall on the season. They will host Tiftarea Academy on Thursday, September 3, at 4 p.m.

Local news

Cafe Campesino opens shop on Georgia Southwestern’s campus

BREAKING NEWS

SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

Local news

South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

Local News

Southland Academy Head Football Coach Rod Murray addresses Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

DEVELOPING NEWS

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program

Local News

South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

Local News

SGTC Instructor of Year Dorothea McKenzie selected as TCSG Regional Winner

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves the establishment of fire fees on solar farms

Local News

Americus City Council holds discussion on several items of interest

education

Sumter County Board of Education new district maps and election information

Local news

Macon County and South Georgia Tech educators team up to help students

Local News

Think you can’t afford college? Think again! SGTC can help

Local News

Stewart Houston awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Phil Jones – Alfred “Foots” Harris scholarship

Local News

Sumter County BOC approves the acceptance of CARES Act Phase 1 grant funding

education

Sumter County Schools Sets Agenda for August 2020 Board of Education Meeting

education

Sumter County Schools: Special Assistance Alternative Community Eligibility Provision 

News Main

Magnolia Manor covid-19 update

clubs/organizations

Schley Co. Family Connection donates school supplies