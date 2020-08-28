expand
August 28, 2020

Ms. Sara Frances Saliba Webb: August 26, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 7:51 am Friday, August 28, 2020

Ms. Sara Frances Saliba Webb, 96, of Americus, GA passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Americus, GA. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00AM.  Rev. Tom Dowdy will officiate the service.

Ms. Webb was born on July 31, 1924 in Cordele, GA to the late Fletcher Clinton Clark and the late Frances Clyde Clark.  She worked as a bookkeeper for Dr.  William Anderson worked as a Real Estate agent and she also helped her husband operate George’s Restaurant.

Ms. Webb is survived by her two daughters, Mikki Saliba Ferguson (John) of Americus GA; Harriet Frantz (Bill) of Boaz, AL; two sons, Gary Clark Saliba (Jason Greenlees) of Columbus, GA;  George Michael Saliba Jr. (JoAnn) of Cobb; three sisters, Betty Hargrove of Americus, GA; Shirley Lashley of Montezuma, GA; Eleanor Wilson of Macon, GA; three brothers, Jimmy Clark (Charlotte) of Columbus, GA; Billy Clark of Leslie, GA; Tommy Clark (Doris) of Columbus, NC; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

Ms. Webb was preceded in death by her first husband George Michael Saliba as well as her second husband Dr. William Gary Webb.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions be made to Phoebe Sumter Hospice, 126 E. Furlow St., Americus, GA 31709.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com.

Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

