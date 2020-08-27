South Georgia Tech releases President’s List for 2020 Summer Semester

By Shane Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford recently announced the college’s President’s List for the summer semester, which included 45 students from around the area and several other states.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in an associate degree or diploma program and have a 4.0 GPA for that semester’s coursework. Those students who qualified included:

Cherokee County: Kolawole Ogunmuko of Canton, Culinary Arts.

Cobb County: Brittany N. Gaines of Kennesaw, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Crisp County: Catrina M. Coppedge of Cordele, Computer Support Specialist; Casadeyoun Y. Daniels of Cordele, Air Conditioning Technology; Geoffrey C. Glover of Cordele, Barbering; Valencia Llaquis Gordon of Cordele, Business Technology; Robbin Ann Hurt of Cordele, Criminal Justice Technology.

Dooly County: Brandon Mitchell Laethem of Vienna, Automotive Technology.

Dougherty County: Reginal Odom of Albany, Precision Machining and Manufacturing.

Houston County: William B. Middleton of Perry, Agricultural Technology.

Lee County: Chelsea Ann Vaughan of Leesburg, Cosmetology.

Macon County: Indya C. Calloway of Montezuma, Cosmetology; Yesenia Garcia-Gutierrez of Oglethorpe, Criminal Justice Technology; Mario E. Rivera of Montezuma, Barbering; Darryl Rumph of Montezuma, Sports and Fitness Management; Chance Simpson of Marshallville, Networking Specialist.

Randolph County: David Michael Bush of Cuthbert, Air Conditioning Technology.

Schley County: Rachel Alaina Hancock of Ellaville, Criminal Justice Technology.

Screven County: Brantly Lane Douglas of Sylvania, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Sumter County: Amy Adams of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Ajeashia E’lexus Angrish of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Mark J. Bowen of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology; J’Arnold D. Davis of Americus, Computer Support Specialist; Roderick S. Douglas of Americus, Culinary Arts; Shelia Renea Green of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Jacquita Devana Hodge of Americus, Cosmetology; Moneishia Lewis of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Christopher Andrew Lowell of Plains, Computer Support Specialist; Cynthia R. McCoy of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Kentrell L. Mercer of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Jamesia A. Monts of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Matthew Paul Ross of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology; Jack Kyle Ryer of Americus, Networking Specialist; Sheena Butler Saint of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Ronneka Latrice Tullis of Americus, Networking Specialist; Susan B. White of Leslie, Culinary Arts.

Tift County: Russell Carter Wright of Tifton, Accounting.

Ware County: Nash Carter-Anderson Douglas of Waycross, Agricultural Technology.

Webster County: Lorenz Connor of Preston, Computer Support Specialist.

Out-of-State: Coleman J. Blommel of Dade City, FL, Agricultural Technology; Benjamin Jordan Ellis of Murfreesboro, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Garrett Dahlstrom Hultquist of Saint Johns, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Aaron Dalton Johns of Springville, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Brady Lee Pearman of Cumberland Gap, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Spencer L. Reaves of Summerdale, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

South Georgia Technical College fall semester C-Term classes begin Tuesday, October 13. Students can earn college credit in just eight weeks. For more information, visit southgatech.edu.