Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

Sumter County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has released the following list of candidates who have qualified for the Sumter County School Board election as of August 21, 2020. Qualifying ran August 17 through August 21 at noon.

The last day to register to vote in this Special Election is October 5, 2020. Advance in person voting will be conducted Monday through Friday beginning October 15, 2020 and ending October 30, 2020 at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center at 1800 South Lee St. in Americus. All other absentee ballot voting will be conducted as authorized by the Georgia Election Code.

Polls will open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on November 3, 2020 at the regular polling places.

District #1:

Abbis Y, Bivins (8-17-2020-Q) Americus, Georgia

Alice Green (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia Incumbent

District #2:

Meda Dubose Krenson (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia Incumbent

Patricia M. Harris (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia



District #3:

Edward Jackson, Jr . (8-17-2020 Q) Plains, Georgia

James C (Jim) Reid, Jr. (8-18-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia Incumbent



District #4:

Rick H. Barnes (8-17-2020 Q) Cobb, Georgia Incumbent

Brooks Robinson (8-17-2020 Q) DeSoto, Georgia

Curtis Porter (8-20-2020) DeSoto, Georgia

District #5:

Edith Ann Green (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia Incumbent

Carolyn C. Hamilton (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia

Deo Coley Cochran-Sherrod (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Ga. Has withdrawn as a Candidate for District #5 School Board August 21, 2020

District #6:

Vincent L. Kearse (8-18-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia

Michael Busman Americus, Georgia (8-21-2020-Q) Incumbent

District #7:

Sylvia C. Roland (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia Incumbent