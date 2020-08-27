expand
August 27, 2020

Ms. Leila Stapleton Buchanan: August 23, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 9:08 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Ms. Leila Stapleton Buchanan, 80, of Atlanta, departed this life, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Northside Hospital.  Leila was born in Americus, Georgia on December 18, 1939.

Leila graduated from Americus High School and attended Auburn University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.  Following college, Leila moved to Atlanta to work for Delta where she worked for over 25 years.  She retired to St. Simons Island where she lived for 16 years until moving back to Atlanta in 2017 following the death of her late husband, John Buchanan.

Leila was always very generous and passionate about her family, her friends and her precious cats.  She loved the finer things in life, loved to travel and loved Auburn football.  She was a member of the Cassina Garden Club in St. Simmons Island for the past several years, she has been a resident at Mount Vernon Village where she cherished her nightly card games.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Buchanan.  She is survived by her sisters, Frances Roberts and Elise Brumby; her nephews Connor Roberts and John Brumby; and niece and namesake, Leila Wise.

A private burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, GA on August 27, 2020.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservis.com.

Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

