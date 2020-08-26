Scam alert from Americus Police Department

Release from Americus Police Department dated August 26, 2020

Scam Alert

The Americus Police Department would like to encourage people to be on guard against scams involving alleged online purchases, particularly targeted toward the elderly. There are several variations of the scam, but generally the thief will contact an individual either through email or phone claiming to be from a major home delivery retailer. The thief will attempt to convince the victim that they have a returned package or an incomplete order and that they are entitled to a refund. They will then try to get the victim’s bank account information so that they can deposit a refund.

Once they have the account information, they have access to the victim’s funds.

Variations of the scam can involve clicking a link in an email which then installs malware on the victim’s computer. There is also a version where the thief makes repeated phone contact with the victim and convinces them that a large sum of money has mistakenly been deposited in their account and that they need to refund the money or face criminal charges.

The best way to protect yourself from these scams is to never respond directly to unsolicited emails or phone calls. If you receive notice from a company that you actually do business with that there is a problem with your account, contact the company directly through your secure account access or call them at the number printed on your latest invoice or on their official web site. If you are not sure if a call or email is real, contact your local law enforcement and ask them to check it out.