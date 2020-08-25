expand


August 25, 2020

Ms. Amber P. Campbell: August 21, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Ms. Amber P. Campbell passed away on August 21, 2020.
Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, at Rehoboth Baptist Church, with Rev. James Beckett and Rev. Bill Harris officiating.
A drop-in celebration of life and visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, at the Cato Residence, 204 Legacy Court, Warner Robins, between the hours of 5:00 & 9:00 PM.
Amber was born September 22, 1982 in Stuttgart Germany.  She was a 2006 graduate of Mercer University, and was employed as an account executive at Hargray in Macon.
Her family includes her son, Carter Michael Campbell; her parents: Johnnie Jarvis (Mike, who preceded her in death) and John Pike (Laurie); two sisters: Sandi Linder (Eric) and Tonya Wise; and nephews and nieces: William Linder, Andrew Linder, Skyler Raynor, Kinsee Wise, and Kylee Wise.
To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com
Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Ms. Amber P.Campbell.

