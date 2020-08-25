expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

David William Randall: August 24, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 11:48 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

David William Randall, age 65, of Americus, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical. A native of New York, David was born March 9, 1955, to the late Robert and Janet Randall. He was a member at Avalon United Methodist Church of Albany and First United Methodist Church of Americus. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who would do anything for his family. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, and Nascar Fan. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandkids. He worked at Sumter Electric for 18 years as a Computer Information Manager.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years Sharon Randall of Americus; a son, Daron(Chrissy) Randall of Tunnell Hill, GA.; two daughters, Kayla(Josh) Howell of Salem, AL. and Tiffany(Patrick) Turner of Leslie; two brothers, Robert(Linda) Randall of Brunswick and Dennis(Diana) Randall of Austell, GA.; two sisters, Laurie(Bubba) Williams of Ravenel, SC and Angie(Charles) Vail of Fayetteville; and also surviving are his five grandchildren, Madison Howell, Macie Turner, Miles Randall, Emma Randall, and Ava Turner, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association 233 Peachtree St. Suite 2225 Atlanta, GA. 30303 or Destroy Pancreatic Cancer 1455 Lincoln Parkway, Suite 350 Atlanta, GA. 30346.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

Local News

South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Local News

GSW College of Business and Computing renews prestigious AACSB Business Accreditation

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program

Local News

South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

Local News

SGTC Instructor of Year Dorothea McKenzie selected as TCSG Regional Winner

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves the establishment of fire fees on solar farms

Local News

Americus City Council holds discussion on several items of interest

education

Sumter County Board of Education new district maps and election information

Local news

Macon County and South Georgia Tech educators team up to help students

Local News

Think you can’t afford college? Think again! SGTC can help

Local News

Stewart Houston awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Phil Jones – Alfred “Foots” Harris scholarship

Local News

Sumter County BOC approves the acceptance of CARES Act Phase 1 grant funding

education

Sumter County Schools Sets Agenda for August 2020 Board of Education Meeting

education

Sumter County Schools: Special Assistance Alternative Community Eligibility Provision 

News Main

Magnolia Manor covid-19 update

clubs/organizations

Schley Co. Family Connection donates school supplies

News Main

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry special food distribution August 13

clubs/organizations

Local farmer Presents Bio-Ag Program to Americus Rotary Club

Local News

Registration for Fall Semester underway at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Update 8/10/20: Americus Police Department sponsors Back to School Giveaway for the students of Sumter County

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County Schools: A Message on Wi-Fi Connections

Local News

GSW Foundation announces new board chairman, Lou Chase, at spring meeting

Local News

A message to our customers: Georgia Power remains committed to working with customers amid COVID-19 concerns