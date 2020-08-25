David William Randall: August 24, 2020

David William Randall, age 65, of Americus, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical. A native of New York, David was born March 9, 1955, to the late Robert and Janet Randall. He was a member at Avalon United Methodist Church of Albany and First United Methodist Church of Americus. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who would do anything for his family. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, and Nascar Fan. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandkids. He worked at Sumter Electric for 18 years as a Computer Information Manager.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years Sharon Randall of Americus; a son, Daron(Chrissy) Randall of Tunnell Hill, GA.; two daughters, Kayla(Josh) Howell of Salem, AL. and Tiffany(Patrick) Turner of Leslie; two brothers, Robert(Linda) Randall of Brunswick and Dennis(Diana) Randall of Austell, GA.; two sisters, Laurie(Bubba) Williams of Ravenel, SC and Angie(Charles) Vail of Fayetteville; and also surviving are his five grandchildren, Madison Howell, Macie Turner, Miles Randall, Emma Randall, and Ava Turner, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association 233 Peachtree St. Suite 2225 Atlanta, GA. 30303 or Destroy Pancreatic Cancer 1455 Lincoln Parkway, Suite 350 Atlanta, GA. 30346.

