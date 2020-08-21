expand
August 21, 2020

The GSW Department of Athletics presents the 11th annual President’s Classic Golf Tournament to be held on Friday, October 23 at the Griffin Bell Golf Course. Photo by GSW

A fun event with a Hurricane twist

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:29 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

By Keith Michlig

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics presents the 11th annual President’s Classic Golf Tournament on Friday, October 23 at the Griffin Bell Golf Course located at 1800 South Lee Street in Americus. The tournament proceeds will benefit GSW athletics.

The tournament format is a four-person scramble and the entry fee is $400 per team or $100 per person. The fee includes cart, lunch and tee gifts. Tee times are at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will be divided by two flights. Lunch will be served at noon and there will be team awards for first, second and third place in each flight. There will also be individual awards for closest to the pin and closest drive to the line.

Golfers can purchase mulligans for $5 each with a limit of four mulligans per person and $10 for a Hurricane Hire.

For more information and to obtain a brochure and register, go to www.gswcanes.com.

