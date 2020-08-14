Sumter County Board of Education new district maps and election information

Sumter Çounty Supervisor of Elections, Randy Howard released the new Board of Education District maps with a total of 7 Districts defined. A large, detailed map as well as the individual district maps are available to view here and at the Sumter County Courthouse located at 500 W. Lamar St. in Americus.

A special election for all members of the Sumter County Board of Education will be held in conjunction with the General Election on November 3, 2020. A candidate wishing to qualify must do so between August 17, 2020 and August 21, 2020 at the Sumter County Board of Elections Office. Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 elected Board members will take office immediately following election certification by the Secretary of State. Those elected to districts 2, 4 and 6 will take office in January of 2021. Qualifying fee for Sumter County School Board, set by the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, is $72.00.

The last day to register to vote in the November 3, 2020 General Election is October 5, 2020. You can register to vote at the Sumter County Courthouse or onthe Secretary of State’s website: mvp.sos.ga.gov. General Election early voting begins October 12, 2020 and will run through October 30, 2020. General Election will be held, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with a run-off election on December 7, 2020 (if needed).

Click here to view the new Board of Education District Maps: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OLhjYX6alxGjeREOJnVTgN9qAbq6rwhQ?usp=sharing