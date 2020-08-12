expand
August 12, 2020

Schley Co. Family Connection donates school supplies

By admin

Published 8:24 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Submitted by:  John T. Greene

The Schley County Family Connection Collaborative donated $1,000 in School Supplies to Schley Co. Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year.  The supplies were purchased through donations from Jack and Earlene Cox, Sue Hite, Ellaville Baptist Church, the Ellaville Baptist Joy Club and the Schley County Family Connection Collaborative.   Special thanks to the Schley Community Foundation for assistance with this project.   “Schley County Elementary School is ranked the Number 1 Elementary School in Georgia,” said John T. Greene, Schley County Coordinator. “We want to do our part to make sure that all students have the basic supplies they need to have a successful school year.”  A recent survey indicates that the average teacher spends around $500 per year out of their own pocket for school supplies.  If you would like to donate school supplies or monetary funds for purchases, please call the Schley Co. Family Connection Collaborative at 229-937-5334.

