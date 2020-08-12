expand
August 12, 2020

Helen Price Coleman: August 11, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

DUBLIN —Helen Price Coleman, 78, of Dublin, Ga. died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her residence. Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Sumter County. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Dublin First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Coleman was the widow of Robert E. Coleman. She was born in Americus, Ga. to Nita Mae Williams Price and James Alonza Price. She is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Price Smith.

She was a graduate of Americus High School and a member of the Dublin First Baptist Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir. She was a former secretary at Cordele Banking Company for Ben Morris. She never missed an episode of “The Young and The Restless” and especially never missing an appointment with her hair dresser. She was of the Elvis generation and was a devoted fan. She loved her family dearly but her grandchildren held a special part of her heart.

She is survived by her children: Jimmy (Holly) Black of Cordele and Jan (Bubba) East of Dublin; her grandchildren: Lauren Black of Cordele; Rob (Rachel) East, Matt East and Ben East all of Dublin; her nephew: Scott (Christy) Barry of Americus; and her niece: Laura (Gil) Pittman of Leslie.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.

