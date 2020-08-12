Harvest of Hope Food Pantry special food distribution August 13
Date: Thursday, August 13th, 2020
Time: 9:00 am until 2:30 pm
2:00 pm – walk-in clients will be welcomed
Place: First Baptist Church parking lot entrance on Jackson Street
FOR THE SAFETY OF YOU AND THE VOLUNTEERS, YOU MUST FOLLOW THESE RULES IN ORDER TO RECEIVE FOOD!
- You must be a resident of Sumter County.
- You may pick up for no more than two households.
- Your trunk must be open BEFORE entering the parking lot.
- No one will be allowed to exit their vehicle for any reason.
- PRINT your name and number of people in your household in BIG LETTERS on a piece of paper.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- No one will be allowed to enter the parking lot prior to 9:00 AM.
- Enter the First Baptist Church parking lot from the North-bound lane of Jackson Street (this will be a right turn).
- No vehicles will be allowed to enter from the South-bound lane of Jackson Street (you will not be allowed to make a left turn into the parking lot).
- Vehicles WILL proceed in single file until line is divided by marker.
- Remain in your vehicle at all times.
- Hold the paper with your first and last name and number of people in the household up to the window. Volunteer will record your name and number.
- Food will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.
- After receiving food, merge with other line into one line for exit.
- TURN RIGHT onto Lee Street to exit the parking lot.
- Walk-ins will be welcomed at 2:00 pm at a designated area. Watch for signs.