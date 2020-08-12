Harvest of Hope Food Pantry special food distribution August 13

Date: Thursday, August 13th, 2020

Time: 9:00 am until 2:30 pm

2:00 pm – walk-in clients will be welcomed

Place: First Baptist Church parking lot entrance on Jackson Street

FOR THE SAFETY OF YOU AND THE VOLUNTEERS, YOU MUST FOLLOW THESE RULES IN ORDER TO RECEIVE FOOD!

You must be a resident of Sumter County. You may pick up for no more than two households. Your trunk must be open BEFORE entering the parking lot. No one will be allowed to exit their vehicle for any reason . PRINT your name and number of people in your household in BIG LETTERS on a piece of paper.



INSTRUCTIONS: