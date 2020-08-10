expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2020

Mr. Danny “Dan” Hubert Parker: August 7, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 9:02 am Monday, August 10, 2020

Mr. Danny “Dan” Hubert Parker, age 71 of Americus, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Johnnie Brooks will officiate.

Dan was born September 14, 1948 in Sumter County. He was the son of the late Hubert Mark Parker and the late Dorothy Rowe Parker. He farmed the family farm for many years and later retired from Locke Farm Center in Dawson, Georgia. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Alice Candler Parker; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristen Wills (John) of Marietta, GA and Dannie Collier (Jamie) of Americus; one son and daughter-in-law Mark Parker (Jenny) of Americus; a sister June Parker of Warner Robins; a brother and sister-in-law Wayne Parker (Gay) of Huntsville, AL; eleven grandchildren, Jackson Parker, Riley Parker, Ava Caroline Wills, James Griffin, Taulman Wills, Keaton Griffin, Lainey Collier, Candler Wills, Asher Wills, Lyle Griffin, Hunter Collier; four brothers-in-law, David Deriso, Billy Deriso (Toni), Timmy Deriso and Barry Teage, and a sister-in-law, Paula Parker. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a brother JD Parker and a brother-in-law Donnie Deriso and a sister-in-law Carol Teague.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

Local News

Registration for Fall Semester underway at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Update 8/10/20: Americus Police Department sponsors Back to School Giveaway for the students of Sumter County

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County Schools: A Message on Wi-Fi Connections

Local News

GSW Foundation announces new board chairman, Lou Chase, at spring meeting

Local News

A message to our customers: Georgia Power remains committed to working with customers amid COVID-19 concerns

Public records

Public Notice

Local News

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith donates 1,500 masks to his native Macon County

Local News

Sumter County Schools goes virtual for the start of the 2020-2021 school year

Local News

South Georgia Tech incorporates new technology into program classroom instruction

Local News

Online business classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management

News Main

Georgia Power Launches Interactive STEM-Based Educational Videos

Local News

Criminal Justice Classes available online at South Georgia Tech

Local News

South Georgia Tech to host Fall Registration July 21-23

Local News

Three computer specialist certificates offered online at South Georgia Technical College

Local News

GHSA decides to push the start of high school football back to Labor Day Weekend

Public records

Furlow Charter School Executive Committee Called Meeting

Local News

Americus-Sumter High School temporarily suspends football and band practice due to COVID-19

Local News

Americus Harvest of Hope Food Pantry conducts drive-by food give-away at First Baptist Church of Americus

News Main

Magnolia Manor COVID-19 update

Local News

Nigel Poole talks about “Mask Up Sumter” and the COVID-19 situation at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

SGTC Medical Assisting Program ranked the fourth best in Georgia

education

Board of Education finalizes plans for start of 2020-2021 school year

News Main

District Moves to Appointment only COVID-19 Testing