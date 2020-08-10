expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2020

Dr. Mary A. Whitt: August 5, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 12:08 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

Dr. Mary A. Whitt died at age 82 on August 5, 2020 at her home in Gadsden. She is survived by her identical twin sister, Dr. Martha A. Whitt of Gadsden, a nephew Sean Whitt, his wife Laurel and their children Meredith, Mallory, and Madeline of Trussville, and a brother-in-law James Troy of Huntsville. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse C. Whitt and Daisy Latham Whitt, her brother James A. Whitt of Gadsden, and her sister Peggy Whitt Troy of Huntsville.

Dr. Whitt grew up in Gadsden, graduated from Gadsden High School, received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Jacksonville State University, and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Alabama in 1974. She taught in the English department at Jacksonville State University from 1961 to 1965 and at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Georgia, from 1969 to July 2000, when she retired. After her retirement she purchased a house in Gadsden, where she lived until her death.

There will be no funeral because of the covid virus and a private visitation for her immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia- Alzheimer’s research foundations. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Local News

Registration for Fall Semester underway at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Update 8/10/20: Americus Police Department sponsors Back to School Giveaway for the students of Sumter County

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County Schools: A Message on Wi-Fi Connections

Local News

GSW Foundation announces new board chairman, Lou Chase, at spring meeting

Local News

A message to our customers: Georgia Power remains committed to working with customers amid COVID-19 concerns

Public records

Public Notice

Local News

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith donates 1,500 masks to his native Macon County

Local News

Sumter County Schools goes virtual for the start of the 2020-2021 school year

Local News

South Georgia Tech incorporates new technology into program classroom instruction

Local News

Online business classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management

News Main

Georgia Power Launches Interactive STEM-Based Educational Videos

Local News

Criminal Justice Classes available online at South Georgia Tech

Local News

South Georgia Tech to host Fall Registration July 21-23

Local News

Three computer specialist certificates offered online at South Georgia Technical College

Local News

GHSA decides to push the start of high school football back to Labor Day Weekend

Public records

Furlow Charter School Executive Committee Called Meeting

Local News

Americus-Sumter High School temporarily suspends football and band practice due to COVID-19

Local News

Americus Harvest of Hope Food Pantry conducts drive-by food give-away at First Baptist Church of Americus

News Main

Magnolia Manor COVID-19 update

Local News

Nigel Poole talks about “Mask Up Sumter” and the COVID-19 situation at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

SGTC Medical Assisting Program ranked the fourth best in Georgia

education

Board of Education finalizes plans for start of 2020-2021 school year

News Main

District Moves to Appointment only COVID-19 Testing