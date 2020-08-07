Raymond Lee “Buddy” Millwood Jr.: August 6, 2020

Raymond Lee “Buddy” Millwood Jr., age 86, of Cobb, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. A native of Americus, Raymond was born March 12, 1934, to the late Raymond and Annie Millwood Sr. Raymond was Baptist by faith and attended Faith Baptist Church. He was a loving family man, who enjoyed fishing and working in his yard.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Curtis Moore officiating.

Survivors include his sons, Raymond Millwood, III and wife Debbie of Winter Haven, FL. and Michael Wayne Millwood and wife Cindy of Americus; a brother, Robert Millwood of Americus; seven grandchildren; and also surviving are four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Millwood was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gloria Millwood, a brother Billy Millwood, and two sisters Minnie Yancy and Mary Ann Craig.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.