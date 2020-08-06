Danny Bruce Washburn: July 31, 2020

Danny Bruce Washburn, 69, passed away at his home in Americus, Georgia on July 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Damascus Baptist Church in Cuthbert, Georgia. Rev. David McFather will officiate.

Mr. Washburn was born on Oct. 24, 1950 in Greenville, Alabama. Mr. Washburn is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra; a brother, Fred Washburn (Allyson) of Albany, Georgia; two sisters, Beverly McCollum of Dothan, Alabama and Nancy Kondos (Christ) of Dahlonega, Georgia, and by his good friend and brother-in-law, Wayne Watson of Cuthbert, Georgia.

Four stepdaughters, Montie Smith of Moore, Oklahoma; Kaye Newby, Faye Mills, and Kim Stokes of Ada, Oklahoma, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Mr. Washburn was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Washburn and Agnes Jinright and by three brothers; Jerry Washburn, Max Washburn, and Edwin Washburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

