Bloodsworth’s three-run home run a crucial play in Wildcats’ season-opening loss at Crisp County

CORDELE – The Schley County High School softball team (SC) put on a solid performance in their season opener at Crisp County (CC) on Thursday, August 6. However, a three-run home run over the centerfield wall in the bottom of the fourth inning by CC shortstop and University of Alabama commit Megan Bloodsworth proved to be a crucial play as the Cougars handed the Wildcats an 8-6 loss to open the 2020 season.

In spite of the setback, SC Head Coach Jody Sellars was extremely pleased with his club’s effort and with his club’s offensive output.

“They (Crisp County) are always a quality team. We’ve had some battles the last couple of years,” said Sellars. “I know Coach (Ben) Robbins does a great job with his girls. I’m still pleased with mine. We were competitive for seven innings and that’s what I asked out of them. I’m really surprised with how we are playing offensively. I think we’re a little ahead of the curve there. We’ve got to clean up a few little things…base running, defense. We don’t have the pitching we’ve had in the past, but we’ve got girls that throw strikes so we’ve got to play good defense and be solid on that side of the ball,” Sellars continued.

Zoe Molina, Berkley Goodin and Hannah Crawford each went 2 for 4 at the plate to power the Wildcat offense. Molina drove in three RBIs, including one on a triple in the top of the third inning. Goodin and Crawford each drove in a run and Perry DeVane also had a two-hit day with two runs scored.

The Wildcats took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Goodin doubled to center field and Molina drove in the first run of the ball game on an RBI single. Renee Rix then drove in Goodin on an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars responded in the bottom of the first with a run and then scored three more runs on two hits in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead.

The Wildcats responded in the top of the third inning by scoring two runs to tie the game at 4-4. With a runner on first and one out, Molina belted a triple into center field, scoring Makena Wurtz to bring SC to within one at 4-3. Later in the inning, Crawford singled to left field, scoring Molina to tie the game at 4-4.

The Wildcats took the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Goodin drove in DeVane on an RBI single to center field. However, the Cougars would respond in their at bat.

With runners on second and third and two outs, Bloodsworth belted a three-run shot over the centerfield wall to give CC a 7-5 lead. That proved to be the deciding play of the game as the Wildcats were unable to come from behind. They were able to score a run in the top of the sixth inning on a sacrifice Fly from Molina, but the Cougars added a run in the bottom of the sixth and went on to win 8-6.

The Wildcats used three pitchers in this game. Ashlyn Childs started in the circle and pitched two innings, giving up four runs on four hits with one of those runs being earned. Childs walked one batter and struck out another.

Perry DeVane came on in relief of Childs and pitched two innings. She gave up three earned runs on three hits with no walks or strikeouts. Makena Wurtz came on in relief of DeVane. In two innings of work, Wurtz gave up one earned run on three hits and walked one batter.

“I like where we’re at for Game 1. It’s a long season,” said Sellars. “We don’t have power rankings anymore so all it is is a loss. It doesn’t hurt us like it has in the past so it’s a good learning experience for the girls against quality competition.”

The Wildcats will travel to Hawkinsville on Monday, August 10, to take on the Hawkinsville Red Devils. Their first home game will be on Tuesday, August 11, against Mount de Sales Academy. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.