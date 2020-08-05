expand
Ad Spot
About Us
Subscribe
Submit
Public Notices
E-Edition
August 6, 2020
Home
Local News
Local Sports
Opinion
Obits
Lifestyles
Religion
Classifieds
You Might Like
Furlow Charter School Executive Committee Called Meeting
Public Notice
By
admin
Email the author
Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Leila Case: Gatewood’s Flower Shop continues to bloom at 75
Keith Wishum: Doing the small things is critical
Our opinion: National Newspaper Week commemorates community institution
Your opinion: 10-5-19
Dick Yarbrough: If you want to talk impeachment, you’d better hurry
Recent Posts
Schley County’s Ross named to Pre-Season All-State Team while Long brothers garner Honorable Mention
GSW Foundation announces new board chairman, Lou Chase, at spring meeting
A message to our customers: Georgia Power remains committed to working with customers amid COVID-19 concerns
Public Notice
GSW Hail Storm to be rescheduled for May 2021
Latest Obits
Mrs. Florence Morris Brown: July 29, 2020
Mr. Ronald (Ronnie) Ray Visage, Sr.: July 19, 2020
William Robert Mears: July 13, 2020
Mrs. Nona Ruth Larsen: July 1, 2020
Mr. William “Phil” Addy: June 26, 2020
Latest Public Records
Public Notice
Furlow Charter School Executive Committee Called Meeting
Sumter County Board of Education Meeting 7/7/20
City of Plains Adopted Budget July 1,2020 – June 30, 2021
Furlow Charter School called meeting
Local News
GSW Foundation announces new board chairman, Lou Chase, at spring meeting
Local News
A message to our customers: Georgia Power remains committed to working with customers amid COVID-19 concerns
Public records
Public Notice
Local News
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith donates 1,500 masks to his native Macon County
Local News
Sumter County Schools goes virtual for the start of the 2020-2021 school year
Local News
South Georgia Tech incorporates new technology into program classroom instruction
Local News
Online business classes offered at South Georgia Tech
Local News
Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management
News Main
Georgia Power Launches Interactive STEM-Based Educational Videos
Local News
Criminal Justice Classes available online at South Georgia Tech
Local News
South Georgia Tech to host Fall Registration July 21-23
Local News
Three computer specialist certificates offered online at South Georgia Technical College
Local News
GHSA decides to push the start of high school football back to Labor Day Weekend
Public records
Furlow Charter School Executive Committee Called Meeting
Local News
Americus-Sumter High School temporarily suspends football and band practice due to COVID-19
Local News
Americus Harvest of Hope Food Pantry conducts drive-by food give-away at First Baptist Church of Americus
News Main
Magnolia Manor COVID-19 update
Local News
Nigel Poole talks about “Mask Up Sumter” and the COVID-19 situation at Board of Commissioners Work Session
Local News
SGTC Medical Assisting Program ranked the fourth best in Georgia
education
Board of Education finalizes plans for start of 2020-2021 school year
News Main
District Moves to Appointment only COVID-19 Testing
Local News
Grayson H. Watson awarded Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy scholarship at South Georgia Tech
Local News
Three South Georgia Tech Diesel students awarded Caterpillar Excellence Scholarships
News Main
Staycation in Americus
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
Lifestyles
Religion
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Policies
Terms of Use
Subscribe
Submit
Copyright
© 2020, Americus Times-Recorder