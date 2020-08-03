expand
August 3, 2020

GSW’s annual Hail Storm event, which had been postponed till August of 2020, has been postponed once again till May of 2021. ATR Archive

GSW Hail Storm to be rescheduled for May 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:21 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

By Keith Michlig

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University athletic department’s annual Hail Storm event was suppose to take place in May of this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed till August of 2020. However, the event once again had to be postponed due the pandemic and it has been rescheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021.

The Hail Storm is a time of fun, fellowship and golf balls, 2,000 of them.

At the 2019 Hail Storm held at Providence Springs Plantation, 2,000 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter on to the plantation grounds. Each of the golf balls was purchased a head of time and those whose golf balls landed closest to a certain target received prizes. The first-place prize winner got $25,000.00. The second-place prize winner got $10,000.00 and those who finished third through ninth each got $1,000.00. The person whose golf ball landed the farthest away also got $1,000.00.

In May of 2021, the Hail Storm event will once again take place at the Providence Springs Plantation. Golf balls can be purchased for $100 each and all 2,000 of those golf balls will once again be dropped from a helicopter on to the Providence Springs Plantation grounds. There will be food from Cousins Catering, as well as complimentary drinks and music from the Answer Band. Those who purchase a golf ball will receive a ticket to the evening’s reception. The reception will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the actual Hail Storm (dropping of the balls) will take place at 7 p.m. The proceeds from the Hail Storm event will go to help fund GSW athletics

Those who purchase a golf ball or golf balls do not have to be resent at the event in order to win a prize. To register for the Hail Storm event, go to gswcanes.com/hailstorm.

