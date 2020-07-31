expand
August 2, 2020

Mrs. Florence Morris Brown: July 29, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 6:05 am Friday, July 31, 2020

Mrs. Florence Morris Brown Lamberth age 92, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Moultrie, Georgia. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lebanon Cemetery in Plains. Rev. John Hancock will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 Friday, July 31st at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Mrs. Lamberth was born August 18, 1927 in Haines City, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Joshua Pope Morris and the late Evie McLemore Morris. She was an LPN and worked for Magnolia Manor for many years and retired from Gold Age. She was a member of Plains Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law Lou Ellen Smith Miakinoff (Michael) of Moultrie, GA and Gwen Landers (Ronnie) of Plains. One sister Virginia Ware of Smithville; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Lamberth was preceded in death by her first husband Russell Edward Brown and her second husband Harvey Lamberth. A daughter Carol Annett Judy, a son Edward Earl Brown, four brothers and two sisters also preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 804 Cherry Street Macon, GA 31201 or a charity of choice. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com.

Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

